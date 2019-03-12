Larry Gene Abel, age 66, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, in McLeod Loris Hospital, Loris, S.C. Born September 22, 1952, in Horry County, S.C., he was the son of the late Kermit and Mary Frances Prince Abel.
|
He is survived by his wife, Esther Abel of Tabor City; one daughter, Michelle Hines and husband Steven of Ocean Isle Beach; one son, Wesley Abel and wife Christina of Ash; two stepchildren, David Thompson and Amanda Bouder of Carlisle, Pa.; one brother, Harold Horton of Mullins, S.C.; one granddaughter, Kristin Abel of Ocean Isle Beach, eight stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his beloved K9 friend Lucy.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a carpenter and a fisherman.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. in the Shepherd Assembly, 6720 Old Shallotte Rd NW, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469.
Visitation will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the church.
Other services will be held at the Waccamaw River at Pireway TBA.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 13, 2019