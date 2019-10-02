Laura Elaine Thomas Markwell
Laura was born Nov. 2, 1955 in Horry County, daughter of the late Louie King Thomas and Junella Thomas. She was a lifetime resident of Calabash and worked in the restaurant industry doing various jobs. She was a loving, caring person and always went out of her way to help others. She enjoyed the outdoors and walking on the beach.
Laura was preceded in death by her brother Michael Thomas. Survivors include her daughter, Catherine Markwell of North Charleston, S.C; three sisters, Cynthia Brown of Ocean Isle Beach, Patricia Brown of Calabash, and Patti Barnett of Ocean Isle Beach; and four grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 3, 2019