Lawrence H. Collins, of Southport, peacefully passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday, July 9, 2020.?He was born on April 19, 1928, in Buffalo, N.Y. He was predeceased by his mother Madeline M. Collins; his loving wife Lillian M. Collins; and his son Lester Collins. He grew up in Corning, N.Y. and later moved to New Haven, Conn. before moving to Elmira, N.Y. where he lived until moving with his daughter due to illness. He worked at the A&P plant until they closed.?He is survived by his daughters, Beverly J. McCormick of Carlisle, Pa. and Barbara A. Bell of Southport, N.C. with whom he resides. He also has eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons. ?Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Davis Funeral Home of Wilmington is helping the family with arrangements.





