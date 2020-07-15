1/1
Lawrence H. Collins
1928 - 2020
Lawrence H. Collins, of Southport, peacefully passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday, July 9, 2020.?He was born on April 19, 1928, in Buffalo, N.Y. He was predeceased by his mother Madeline M. Collins; his loving wife Lillian M. Collins; and his son Lester Collins. He grew up in Corning, N.Y. and later moved to New Haven, Conn. before moving to Elmira, N.Y. where he lived until moving with his daughter due to illness. He worked at the A&P plant until they closed.?He is survived by his daughters, Beverly J. McCormick of Carlisle, Pa. and Barbara A. Bell of Southport, N.C. with whom he resides. He also has eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons. ?Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Davis Funeral Home of Wilmington is helping the family with arrangements.


Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
901 S 5th Ave
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 762-6181
July 14, 2020
Oh Barbara and family..i am so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. Remembering the days we all worked together at the A&P still make me smile. Take good care and know I will be thinking if you and pray for your peace.
Love..Sharon Hornbeck
Sharon Hornbeck
Friend
July 12, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear the news of Larry's passing. He was my neighbor for almost 10yrs. A wonderful gentleman in every way. I was heartbroken when he moved. Larry and Lillian were the best people and neightbors anyone could ask for. Truly miss them both.
Karen McConnell
Neighbor
July 11, 2020
Larry was a very good friend of mine we went fishing together many many times, told a lot of stories along the way. Always cherished his friendship! He has been missed since moving to SC. So very sorry for your loss!
Bill Lockner
Bill Lockner
Friend
