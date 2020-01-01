Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawson Sylvester Triplett, Jr.. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-2523 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM New Beginnings Community Church 730 Whiteville Rd Shallotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lawson Sylvester Triplett, Jr., 84, of Bolivia, formerly of Winchester, Va., died on Dec. 23, 2019.



Known as "JR" and "Super Trucker" to his friends, he was born on March 25, 1935 in Winchester, Va., the son of the late Lawson S. Triplett, Sr. and Ethel Hodgson Triplett Talhelm. One of six siblings, he learned a strong work ethic as a young boy after losing his father at age 10. That ethic drove him to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force at age 17 and earned the National Defense Service Medal and Conduct Medal. He was able to return home from the Air Force to graduate with his Class of 1953 at James Wood High School.



JR spent 48 years behind the wheel of a big rig. Trucking was in his blood and next to his family, is what made him happiest. He knew every truck stop, mile marker and interstate along the east coast. He won many truck driving competitions to include Virginia Rookie of the Year 1971, first place Straight Truck Roadeo 1973, second place ATA National Truck Roadeo 1973 in Denver, Colo., and third place ATA National Truck Roadeo in 1974 in Minneapolis, Minn. NASCAR was his favorite sport and he was a lifelong fan of the Wood Brothers and #21. Some of his fondest memories were meeting David Pearson, Bill Elliott, Mark Martin, Carl Edwards and Jack Roush. A boy's dream was realized when he was able to sponsor Mark Martin's #9 Red Apple Group Ford in the Busch Series at Richmond in 2005.



JR married his "Sweetheart", Peggy Ann Lichliter on Sept. 28, 1968. They shared nearly 40 years before she went to be with the angels on June 27, 2008. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Triplett-Kesky (Rich) of Bolivia; son, Anthony J. Triplett "AJ" of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; his four grand-"girls" as he liked to call them, Megan Kesky, Brooke Kesky, Kiley Triplett, and Ava Triplett; brothers, William "Brother Bill" of Wardensville, Va., and Wesley "Brother Frank" of Winchester and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his dear sisters, Elsie Jones, Georgeanna Triplett, and Nancy Orndorff.



Funeral services were held on Dec 31, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Winchester, Va. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday Jan 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at New Beginnings Community Church located at 730 Whiteville Rd., Shallotte, N.C. officiated by the Rev. Brad Ferguson.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in JR's memory to Victory Junction at 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317 or



Online condolences may be left at

