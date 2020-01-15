Leah Jenkins, of Ash, NC, died Jan. 8.
Born in Brunswick County on Oct. 11,1929, she was a daughter of the late Rufus Phelps and Annie Hewitt Phelps. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, E. Parrott Jenkins; and sisters, Wilma Baker and Lina Ruth Lassiter.
She taught third grade at Creedmoor Elementary for over 30 years as well as teaching Sunday School for over 30 years. She graduated from Flora McDonald College majoring in English and French.
She is survived by her sister Lois Williams; niece Eva Lamb; and nephews Lyndall and Alex Lassiter.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m., Jan.14, at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, officiated by the Rev. Phil Norris. Entombment followed in Brunswick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Shallotte, N.C. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1090 Hickman Road, NW at Ash, N.C. 28420. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 16, 2020