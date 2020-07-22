Leanne Earney, 55 of Supply entered into a larger life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at SECU Hospice in Bolivia.
Leanne was born July 27, 1964 in Akron, Ohio, daughter of Robert Childs and the late Evelyn Watson Childs. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Shallotte. She was a loving wife, mom, and grammy who never hesitated to help anyone in need. She was a faithful Christian woman.
Survivors include her loving husband Gerald "Rocky" Earney of Supply; three beautiful children, Shawn Blaine Earney and wife Heather of Richmond, Va., Jeremiah Rodney Earney of Ocean Isle, N.C., and Travis Andrew Earney and wife Amanda of Holden Beach, N.C.; her father, Robert Childs of Shallotte; mother-in-law, Annette King of Supply; and four precious grandchildren, Reagan Leanne Earney, Noah Isaac Earney, Gabriel Josiah Earney, and Sophia Trinity Earney.
A Celebration of Life Service was held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Needham officiating.
