Lena C. Mintz
Lena C. Mintz, 97, of Cumming, Ga. passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Suwanee, Ga. Lena was born on Friday, Sept.15, 1922 in Wilmington, N.C. to John & Ida Chadwick. She spent much of her life in Shallotte, N.C. Lena was a long standing member of Camp United Methodist Church in Shallotte, N.C., and a memorial service will be held there at a later date.
Lena was preceded in death by her first husband Ralph Gibson, Sr. and her second husband Leroy Mintz. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ann Gibson Stout of Cumming, Ga.; son, William Ralph Gibson, Jr. (Bonnie) of Chapmanville, W.Va.; her stepson John Mintz (Gloria) of Shallotte, N.C.; her sister, Enes Mae Clark of Wilmington, N.C.; her grandsons, Joey Stout (Kathleen) of Suwanee, Ga., Todd Gibson of Huntington, W.Va., and John Gibson of Chester, Va.; her granddaughters, Paige Stout of Acworth, Ga., Susie Gibson of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Elizabeth Maijub (Dr. John) of Carmel, Ind.; and five great-grandchildren, Maya, Karina, Aliyah, Jordan, and Kendall; many nieces and nephews.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, with the Rev. J.R. McAliley officiating. Family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Lena's name to Camp United Methodist Church at campumc.org or 4807 Main St, Shallotte, N.C. 28470. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-943-1511
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 30, 2020