Leonard Adam Steiner, Jr. 89 of Sunset Beach, N.C. passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
A son of the late Leonard Adam Steiner, Sr. and Elsie Schlegel Steiner, he was born on June 15, 1930 in Baltimore, Md.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia; daughter, Sandy Steiner; son, Scott Steiner (Michelle); three grandchildren, Lindsay Barnes (Ian), Cassie Steiner, Ali Steiner; and two great-grandchildren, Makayla and Logan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 14, 2020