Levonda Joy Stephenson, 65 of Ash, passed away on Dec. 9.
Joy was born May 10, 1954, in Durham, to the late Neil and Edna Stephenson. Joy spent her whole life taking care of people. She had been a nurse for over 40 years, having worked at Duke University Medical Center and Brunswick Hospital, before transitioning into the geriatric practice, where she spent the remainder of her nursing career. Joy was loved by all and she loved everyone in return. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Survivors include two sons, Stephen Duncan and wife Melinda, and David deReyna; a daughter Mekeisha Smith and husband Adam; four grandchildren, Chandlar Brock, Makayla Goins,Spencer Goins, and Finley Smith.
A private family service will be held at a later date at the family cemetery in Apex, N.C.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, N.C. 28422.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Dec. 12, 2019