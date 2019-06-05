Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis Dwight Hewett. View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 (910)-754-6848 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Brunswick Church of Christ Hwy. 211 Southport , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Dwight was a Godly man who cherished his family and his Lord above all else. He shrimped the waters from Southport to Key West, Fla., to Texas and back for a living.

He met the love of his life, Janette in Texas at a bowling alley. They were married December 3, 1961, for a total of 42 years. Together, they raised three children whom he loved with everything he had, Jamie Carlene Garner, Darien Dwight Hewett and Susan Hewett Morgan. He loved their spouses as his own, Gary Garner, Misty Hewett and Shannon Morgan. He has seven grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Ryan and Erin Garner, Elizabeth, Darien, Megan, and Enli Hewett, Sebastian and Sydny Morgan. He was also survived by his sister, Wynell Cheers and husband Elwood.

Dwight was preceded in death by his wife, Janette Poehls Hewett; parents, Willie and Mary Lillian Clemmons Hewett; and a brother, Jack Hewett.

You are cordially invited to a time of visitation from six o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the fifth of June in the White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 in the morning on Thursday the sixth of June in the Brunswick Church of Christ, Hwy. 211, Southport. Burial will follow in the Hewett Family Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Brunswick Church of Christ at POB 11032, Southport, NC 28461.

Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at

White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel







