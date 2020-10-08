Lewis Wilson Puffenbarger of Calabash, passed away at Autumn Care of Shallotte on Sept. 30.
Born Aug. 16, 1932, in Berkeley County, W.V., and was the son of the late J. Elmer and Fannie (Lewis) Puffenbarger.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion in Williamsport Maryland. He retired after 30 years with the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington DC. He was a lifelong member of Arden Methodist Church, Martinsburg West Virginia. He was an avid golfer and spent many vacations in Myrtle Beach with his wife and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth L. Puffenbarger, two sons, Keith W. Puffenbarger and wife Sue, of Jeffersonton Virginia, and Brian L. Puffenbarger and wife Lisa of Martinsburg, West Virginia; one daughter, Deanna L. Smith and husband Kenny, of Supply North Carolina. 8 Grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; one sister, Kathleen F. Merceruio of Inwood, West Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at later date.
