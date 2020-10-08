1/1
Lewis Puffenbarger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis Wilson Puffenbarger of Calabash, passed away at Autumn Care of Shallotte on Sept. 30.
Born Aug. 16, 1932, in Berkeley County, W.V., and was the son of the late J. Elmer and Fannie (Lewis) Puffenbarger.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion in Williamsport Maryland. He retired after 30 years with the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington DC. He was a lifelong member of Arden Methodist Church, Martinsburg West Virginia. He was an avid golfer and spent many vacations in Myrtle Beach with his wife and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth L. Puffenbarger, two sons, Keith W. Puffenbarger and wife Sue, of Jeffersonton Virginia, and Brian L. Puffenbarger and wife Lisa of Martinsburg, West Virginia; one daughter, Deanna L. Smith and husband Kenny, of Supply North Carolina. 8 Grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; one sister, Kathleen F. Merceruio of Inwood, West Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at later date.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
9107543333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved