Linda Arnold
1952 - 2020
Linda Arnold, 67, of Shallotte, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020, at Novant Health.
She was born Oct. 7, 1952, in Southport, N.C.
She was the owner of Mike's Auto Repair in Shallotte since 1991.
She was an avid gardener and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Linda is survived by her husband of 49 years, 9 months, Michael Arnold; sons Chris Arnold (Jennifer) and Patrick Arnold (Bethany); grandchildren, Deanna Arnold (Brian Williams), Nick Arnold, Lucy Guerra, Finley Scott Arnold, Saylor Brooke Arnold; great-grandchild, Carter L. Williams; as well as her two cats: Lucky B and Mischief. Linda was loved by many special friends.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's name can be made to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 12, 2020.
