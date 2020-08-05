Linda Huss Aschbrenner passed away peacefully at home on July 31, 2020, with her husband by her side, after a long and valiant battle with lung cancer. She was born on November 25, 1946, in Shelby, N.C., to the late Nadine Ellis Huss Brown and the late Kemp Donald Huss. She grew up in Lincolnton, N.C.

Linda graduated from UNCG in 1969. She was proud of her Southern heritage and was a member and officer of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Johnston Pettigrew Chapter No. 95 in Raleigh. She retired from Bayer Crop Science RTP in 2011, and continued contracting with several crop protection companies until April 2019. Linda was a giving person, financially supporting many worthwhile organizations such as the North Carolina Art Museum and North Carolina Public Television. She also volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for over eight years, volunteered at her church, and volunteered in the library at Leesville Middle School.

She is survived by her loving husband, Don Aschbrenner; daughters Laura Chapman Smith (Jeff), Raleigh, Jennifer Aschbrenner Schultheis (Paul), Westminster, Md.; and Kristen Aschbrenner Dubovec (Jim), Emerald Isle, N.C.; and four grandchildren who were the lights of her life, Kylie Smith, Taylor Schultheis, Tucker Schultheis, and Palmer Grace Dubovec. She is also survived by a brother, Kemp Huss (Pam), Bath, N.C.

Linda's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of adventure and she and her husband traveled extensively, both around the world and in the U.S. They loved nature and the beauty of the National Parks. Their goal was to visit as many National Parks as possible; they visited 26 parks and admired the beauty in each of them. She and her husband loved relaxing at their beach cottage on Holden Beach, where she was actively involved with the local community as a past board member of the Holden Beach Property Owners Association Board of Directors, and a member of the Holden Beach Chapel.

The family extends its deep gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Copeland and her team at Rex Oncology Center in Raleigh. Dr. Copeland and her team provided excellent care and counseling during the time Linda was undergoing treatment for this aggressive cancer. The family is grateful to Heartland Hospice Care in Raleigh, whose care was very calming and allowed Linda to be at peace.

A private interment of her ashes will be held at Highland United Methodist Church for the immediate family. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will take place at Mitchell Funeral Home at a future date. Memorials may be made to Highland United Methodist Church, 1901 Ridge Road Raleigh, NC, 27607 or to the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 4505 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC, 27609.







