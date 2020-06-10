Linda L. Ingram 70 of Supply passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. She was born July 23, 1949 in Suffern, N.Y. to Gordon and Wilhelmina Johnson, who predeceased her in death.
She enjoyed gardening, collecting seashells and visiting with friends. Linda loved animals, especially cats and dogs.
In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her brother, Carl Johnson; sister, Hazel Johnson. Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, Frank "AL" Ingram; daughters, Laurie (Bill) Gross, Danielle (Chris) Gross; stepsons, Christopher (Jill) Ingram, Lance Ingram; sister, Karen VanHorn; nine grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
At Linda's request, no services are being scheduled. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, N.C. 28422 or ASPCA.org.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 10, 2020.