Lisa Pye Simmons, 61, of Supply died Nov.11, 2019.
She was born in Brunswick County on Dec.13, 1957, a daughter of the late Freeman and Ouida Hewett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Hewett, and a special step-daughter, Beth Bursell.
She was a member of Shallotte First Baptist Church, the Brunswick Chapter #341 Eastern Star, and the Democrat Women's Club.
Surviving are her husband, Charles R. Simmons; daughter, Stacey Pye and her fiancée Greg Effrein, Austin, Texas; sisters, Lynn Ellis, Shallotte and Lori Hewett, Supply; brothers, Vann Hewett, Hampstead, N.C. and Reggie Hewett, Supply; stepson, Charles Aaron Simmons (Stephanie), Winnabow; grandson, Grady Effrein; step-grandchildren, Lorena Grace B. Allen (Cody), Nikki Bursell, Dani Bursell, Evan Pye, and Will Labod; great-grandchild, Gracelynn Applewhite, and one on the way, Weston Allen.
A Celebration of Life was conducted at 5 p.m. Nov.15, in the chapel of Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, officiated by the Rev. Charles Drew and the Rev. Mark Smith with rites accorded by the Brunswick Chapter #341 Eastern Star.
The family received friends prior to the service from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brunwickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Nov. 21, 2019