Lloyd (Buddy) Ethride Leonard, 94, went home to be with the Lord on March 28. He was born in Shallotte, and the son of the late William Lloyd and Pauline Leonard.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Elaine Russ Leonard; his daughters, Brenda Gail Leonard Van Zorge and Patsy Ann Leonard Trijillo of Key West, Fla; a son Timothy Leonard of Shallotte; and a granddaughter Pamela Leonard of Key West.
He is survived by a son Ronald Elton Leonard and wife Debra Roberts Leonard of Key West; and grandchildren, Kimberly Van Zorge Soucy of Chicago, Steven Patrick Leonard and wife Martha Leonard, Jason Collins and wife Danielle Burch Leonard of Tarpon Springs, Fla., Christopher Kevin Leonard and wife Ernst Leonard of Key West, David Lee Trijillo of New York City, Donald Aiden and wife Nicole Trijillo of Key West, Timothy E. "Scooter" Leonard.
Lloyd Leonard had 11 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by two brothers, Elroy Leonard of Shallotte and Sammie Leonard and wife Betty of Hickman Crossroads; two sisters, Dorit Teeters and husband Tom Teeters of Boone and Shelby Rourk of Shallotte. He is also survived by son-in-law David Trijillo of Key West.
Leonard served in World War II from 1945-46 in the U.S. Navy. He was a commercial fisherman throughout most of his working years.
After moving back to Shallotte he married Marian Thorsen and enjoyed 28 years with her. They gardened and went on many camping trips together, enjoying bluegrass and mountain music.
His stepchildren are Richard Thorsen, Angie Smith, Barbie Oxendine, Bud Thorsen and Regina Berry.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 2, 2020