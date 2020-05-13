Lloyd Sherrill Norris, 75, of Supply, N.C., formerly of Sanford, N.C., died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Harnett County, N.C. on Dec. 2, 1944 to the late Clyde Sherrill Norris and Dora Green Holder Norris. Lloyd was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Army and was a Purple Heart recipient. Lloyd was a past-commander and active member of the VFW and a member of the Moose Lodge in Sanford, and then later in Supply. He worked for Saco-Lowell and Reid Tool Company as a salesman. Lloyd was also a Mason and enjoyed NASCAR, especially Earnhardt, Sr. The UNC Tarheels was his favorite college team and fishing was his favorite hobby.
He is survived by his daughter Angela Smith and husband Kevin of Russellville, Ark; brothers Ray Norris and wife Barbara of Broadway, Jerry Norris and wife Teresa of Lemon Springs, Ricky Norris and wife Gloria "Shugie" of Lemon Springs; and granddaughters Amber Lynn Smith and Taylor Beth Smith.
A graveside service was held Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Shallow Well Church Cemetery with the Rev. Donald Thompson officiating. There was no formal visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Shallow Well Church, 1220 Broadway Rd., Sanford, N.C. 27332, or , 251 North Main St., Room 151, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101-3914.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 14, 2020