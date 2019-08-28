Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Marie Steigerwalt. View Sign Service Information Walter-Schroeder Funeral Home - Boone 609 Seventh St. Boone , IA 50036 (515)-432-1922 Calling hours 1:00 PM Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home 609 7th Street Boone , IA View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home 609 7th Street Boone , IA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Marie Steigerwalt, 79, of Raleigh passed away peacefully early Monday morning, August 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Lois was born October 7, 1939 in Boone, Iowa. She was one of 12 children born to the late George Samuel Morris and Thelma Helen Morgan. After her high school graduation, she was employed as a secretary at Iowa State University. During this time she met George Franklin Steigerwalt Jr.

Lois and George were married on June 12, 1959. They started out their married lives by moving to Hyde Park, N.Y. where George began his career working at IBM. Just nine months and 12 days later they started their family, and by 1965 they added four children to the family. Family was extremely important and they spent many Christmases and summer vacations traveling back to Iowa to spend time with their much loved families in Glidden and Boone, where games of "dirty dominos" were played and dishes of ice cream with PDQ were freely given. When they weren't going to Iowa they would visit family in upstate New York and Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Lois and George were very instrumental in the start and growth of Hyde Park Community Church that started out in their family room in their home on Roosevelt Road. Lois enjoyed singing in the church choir and had a lovely alto singing voice. They also enjoyed bowling and were part of a league.

As their family grew they enjoyed the addition of grandchildren and after they retired they relocated to North Carolina. They became involved in the local church and the turtle patrol on Holden Beach. Holden Beach became a favorite place for the family to visit. Lois loved watching the pelicans fly up the beach and back in the evening. They stayed busy and enjoyed making beautiful gifts for Christmas gifts each year (which are still cherished to this day). Lois loved to knit and made sure to knit a blanket for each of her children, and then for each of her grandchildren. She was a lefty and taught each of her granddaughters how to knit. She loved watching football and especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports.

Whenever the family gathered she would make "THE BEST" potato soup (there was never enough) and they always had to play cards and that usually went late into the night. Puzzles were also a favorite (jigsaw and word search). It was a special treat and it made her very happy whenever she went to get a manicure.

Lois had always enjoyed Nascar racing and cheering on her favorite drivers the Earnhardts. She also enjoyed bird watching and sitting on her porch watching the hummingbirds fight over the nectar. People-watching was another activity she enjoyed. Lois loved the visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lois missed her mother all her years and had this quote on her Facebook page "From my mom Thelma Morris, This too will pass. Thanks mom, I know several of us use that phrase. Love you mom, Lois" We will all miss her terribly just as she missed her mother. She was so sweet and everyone who met her loved her. Lois had the nicest smile, so think of something about her that will make you smile and carry on her legacy.

She was predeceased by her husband just shy of their 50 year wedding anniversary George Franklin Steigerwalt Jr. in 2009 and her son James Lee in 1962.

She was also predeceased by her siblings, George Walter Morris, John Dean Morris, Lora Mae Ward, Warren Gene Morris and David William Morris.

She is survived by her children; Leah and husband Jeffrey Bernard of Hyde Park, N.Y., Christine VanNorstrand of Raleigh,, Kimberly Steigerwalt of Raleigh, and George and wife Janet Steigerwalt of Raleigh; eight grandchildren: Renee, Jennifer, Andrea, Annette, Jonathan, Brian, Jacob, and Amy; and great grandchildren, Raeya, Alexandra, and Greyson (and Luca is on the way).

She is also survived by siblings: Paul Morris of Ft.

The family of Lois would like to thank the staff at WakeMed Raleigh Campus for the compassion they showed to our sweet mother during this time.

Calling hours will be at Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, 609 Seventh Street, Boone, Iowa. Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of life memorial service starting at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Boone Memorial Gardens, Boone, Iowa.

Online condolences may be left at



Lois Marie Steigerwalt, 79, of Raleigh passed away peacefully early Monday morning, August 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.Lois was born October 7, 1939 in Boone, Iowa. She was one of 12 children born to the late George Samuel Morris and Thelma Helen Morgan. After her high school graduation, she was employed as a secretary at Iowa State University. During this time she met George Franklin Steigerwalt Jr.Lois and George were married on June 12, 1959. They started out their married lives by moving to Hyde Park, N.Y. where George began his career working at IBM. Just nine months and 12 days later they started their family, and by 1965 they added four children to the family. Family was extremely important and they spent many Christmases and summer vacations traveling back to Iowa to spend time with their much loved families in Glidden and Boone, where games of "dirty dominos" were played and dishes of ice cream with PDQ were freely given. When they weren't going to Iowa they would visit family in upstate New York and Wilkes-Barre, Pa.Lois and George were very instrumental in the start and growth of Hyde Park Community Church that started out in their family room in their home on Roosevelt Road. Lois enjoyed singing in the church choir and had a lovely alto singing voice. They also enjoyed bowling and were part of a league.As their family grew they enjoyed the addition of grandchildren and after they retired they relocated to North Carolina. They became involved in the local church and the turtle patrol on Holden Beach. Holden Beach became a favorite place for the family to visit. Lois loved watching the pelicans fly up the beach and back in the evening. They stayed busy and enjoyed making beautiful gifts for Christmas gifts each year (which are still cherished to this day). Lois loved to knit and made sure to knit a blanket for each of her children, and then for each of her grandchildren. She was a lefty and taught each of her granddaughters how to knit. She loved watching football and especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports.Whenever the family gathered she would make "THE BEST" potato soup (there was never enough) and they always had to play cards and that usually went late into the night. Puzzles were also a favorite (jigsaw and word search). It was a special treat and it made her very happy whenever she went to get a manicure.Lois had always enjoyed Nascar racing and cheering on her favorite drivers the Earnhardts. She also enjoyed bird watching and sitting on her porch watching the hummingbirds fight over the nectar. People-watching was another activity she enjoyed. Lois loved the visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Lois missed her mother all her years and had this quote on her Facebook page "From my mom Thelma Morris, This too will pass. Thanks mom, I know several of us use that phrase. Love you mom, Lois" We will all miss her terribly just as she missed her mother. She was so sweet and everyone who met her loved her. Lois had the nicest smile, so think of something about her that will make you smile and carry on her legacy.She was predeceased by her husband just shy of their 50 year wedding anniversary George Franklin Steigerwalt Jr. in 2009 and her son James Lee in 1962.She was also predeceased by her siblings, George Walter Morris, John Dean Morris, Lora Mae Ward, Warren Gene Morris and David William Morris.She is survived by her children; Leah and husband Jeffrey Bernard of Hyde Park, N.Y., Christine VanNorstrand of Raleigh,, Kimberly Steigerwalt of Raleigh, and George and wife Janet Steigerwalt of Raleigh; eight grandchildren: Renee, Jennifer, Andrea, Annette, Jonathan, Brian, Jacob, and Amy; and great grandchildren, Raeya, Alexandra, and Greyson (and Luca is on the way).She is also survived by siblings: Paul Morris of Ft. Smith , Ariz., Philip and his wife Betty Morris of Sheldahl, Iowa, Jo Ann Martin of Boone, Iowa, Gale and his wife Judy Morris of Dayton, Ohio, Helen and her husband Robert Farr of Ames, Iowa, and Marilyn Moravetz, of Dallas, Texas; so many nieces, nephews and other relatives; and multiple friends. I wish we could list them all.The family of Lois would like to thank the staff at WakeMed Raleigh Campus for the compassion they showed to our sweet mother during this time.Calling hours will be at Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, 609 Seventh Street, Boone, Iowa. Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of life memorial service starting at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Boone Memorial Gardens, Boone, Iowa.Online condolences may be left at www.schroederfuneral.com Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close