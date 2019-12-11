Lora Sutton Penley, 71, of Calabash, passed away on Dec. 2 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
Born on April 23, 1948 in Bryson City, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Bruce Kenneth Sutton and Inez Millsaps Sutton.
Surviving are Mrs. Penley's daughters, Tammy Underdown and Lora Loretta Dellinger; son, Norman Monroe Penley, Jr.; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Lora is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Monroe Penley, Sr.; daughter, Sheila Ann Kirkpatrick; and two grandchildren, Alfred Charles Dellinger III and Ronnie Lee Underdown, Jr.
Family received friends on Friday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to noon at Lee Funeral Home, 11840 Hwy 90, Little River, SC 29566. A funeral service followed. Burial was at Pleasant Plains Cemetery, Little River, SC 29566.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Dec. 12, 2019