On June 24, 2019, Lorena Otto Jodice went home to be with the Lord. Born in Englewood, N.J., April 4, 1935, she was the wife of the late Vincent A Jodice; mother of Vincent A Jodice Jr; and friend Michele Girard of Brunswick, N.Y., and Lorena J Finnerty and husband Pat of Sunset Beach; and the grandmother of Kayla Lorena Finnerty of Hamilton, Ala. She was the daughter of Lorena Peterson and Walter G Otto of N.J. She is survived by her brother Walter G. Otto Jr. of Florida; and his daughter Taryn Marsh.
Lorena was a clever woman with an adventurous spirit. Her younger years found her loving life in her sailboat on Wanaksink Lake, Rock Hill, N.Y., before marrying and raising her family. She followed the family's interest in amateur radio and became licensed as KF4LQU in 2006. She had many friends she loved to keep up with including her penpal of 72 years, Kaye, and husband Colin Wadey of the UK. In her later years she dedicated her free time to knitting over nine thousand baby hats which were distributed free to local hospitals. She will always be remembered for making and sharing the best cookies you've ever had the pleasure to eat.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Brunswick EMS in Brunswick County and/or your local EMS.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on July 11, 2019