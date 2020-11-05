Lorraine Parker Milligan, 79 of Ash, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 1, at her residence surrounded by family.
Lorraine was born in Columbus County on Nov. 16, 1940, daughter of the late Arvin "Dutch" Parker and Lucy Estelle Suggs Parker.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her five siblings, Winston, Eugene, Dorsey and Orbie Parker, Margorie Milliken and longtime companion O'Neil "Jack" Godwin.
Known for her bright smile and loving nature, Lorraine was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. Lorraine was an example of what it truly means to love unconditionally as she never ceased in being unselfish for the good of those she loved. With lips always painted, an unwavering love for the Carolina Tar Heels and a kind nature, Lorraine brightened the lives of those who knew her with great kindness and compassion. She was a woman of strong faith and great courage throughout all situations. Though we will miss her immeasurably, we can have peace in knowing that she is with her Lord and Savior for whom she lived every day, now free from all earthly sicknesses and pain.
Those who are left to rejoice in Lorraine's life are her son, Reese Milligan (Donna) of Gloucester, Va.; two daughters, Sherri Tentnowski (Michael) of Crawfordville, Fla., and Darlene Williams (Danny) of Whiteville; four grandchildren, Jessica Long (fiancé, Daniel Fulford-Haire), Kelsey Williams, Angela and Alex Milligan; brother-in-law, Irvin Milliken; numerous nieces and nephews; family of Jack, Valerie Dumproff (John), John T. Dumoroff, Jenamari Rig (Riley), Audrey and Naomi.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, at Peacock's Columbus Memorial Park officiated by The Rev. Brad Ferguson.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Kim Bell for the care, love and friendship she gave our mother.
Online condolences may may be made at peacockfuneralhome.net.