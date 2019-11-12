Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Harris Bowie. View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 (910)-754-6848 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Harris Bowie

Louise Harris Bowie, 79, of Bolivia, died on Nov. 10, 2019, of respiratory failure at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center Hospital. She leaves her husband of almost 59 years, Charles C. Bowie, of the home; two sons, James and Robert, and their respective wives, Tammy and Bonny; together with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Their first-born son, Charles III, predeceased her as did her parents.



Louise attended Hollins College in Roanoke, Va., where she met her husband, a student at Washington & Lee University in nearby Lexington. He was a substitute blind date. Seven days later she proposed marriage. Charlie's initial response was "What took you so long?"



The Bowies golfed together throughout their married life. When Louise had her hole-in-one, he was present to applaud her. They boated extensively for many years, plying the Chesapeake Bay region from their waterfront home near Annapolis, Md., as well as engaging in coastal cruising from the Florida Keys to Massachusetts.



Louise was an accomplished artist. She was recognized for her painting skills with numerous ribbons awarded and flattered with the sale of many of her paintings. She was featured by the leading national ceramics magazine with a front cover picture and accompanying article describing a new technique she developed while owning and managing her own ceramics studio in the Annapolis area. Other interests included knitting, cross-stitching, creating and fostering butterfly habitats and her love of animals. She excelled in each.



They rescued their first dog within 30 days of their marriage and continued to do so throughout their lives. The most recent dog adoption was about 60 days ago from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department Animal Shelter in Bolivia, where each volunteered.



A loving, devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved God and Jesus, Louise had a terrific "run" in her full and satisfying life.



She will be cremated and later on will be joined by her husband with their burial at sea and with the ashes of their beloved dogs of years gone by.



There will be no service in her memory.

