Luci Konarski
1930 - 2020
Luci Konarski, 89, of Ash, died Friday, Oct. 2, at her residence.
She was born in Poland on Oct. 8, 1930, the daughter of the late Friedrick Rodewald and Olga Rodewald; a daughter, Linda Kolander; a granddaughter, Lara Jacobs; three brothers, Sigmund Rodewald, Ervin Rodewald and Adolf (Ed) Rodewald.
Mrs. Konarski worked in many professions; she called herself a "jack of all trades."
She retired from Tyton Corporation in Milwaukee. After her retirement, she moved to Minnesota and later moved to North Carolina where she has lived for 10 years. She will be greatly missed by family and friends all over the United States, Canada and Europe.
Surviving are her daughter, Renate Lamb, of the home; four grandsons, Vincent Lamb, Michael Lamb, Daniel Kolander and Timothy Kolander; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
At her request no services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to www. brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
