Lucinda Corbin Kelly, 71, of Shallotte passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Kelly was born in Hampshire County, W.V. on July 29, 1947, daughter of the late Riley and Florence Hott Corbin. She was a member of the Class of 1965 at Hampshire High School in Hampshire, W.V. Preceding her in death was her husband Buddy Kelly and two daughters, Rhiannon Kelly and Leigh Ann Kelly.
Survivors include her daughter Tessa Kelly of Shallotte; and sister Mag Saville of Romney, Va.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 28, from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. , at White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, officiated by Chris Phelps. Burial will follow in New Britton Baptist Church Cemetery in Ash.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 28, 2019