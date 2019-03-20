Lucinda Corbin Kelly, 71 of Shallotte passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Kelly was born in Hampshire County, West Virginia on July 29, 1947, daughter of the late Riley and Florence Hott Corbin. She was a member of the Class of 1965 at Hampshire High School in Hampshire, West Virginia. Preceding her in death was her husband Buddy Kelly and two daughters, Rhiannon Kelly and Leigh Ann Kelly.
Survivors include her daughter, Tessa Kelly of Shallotte; and sister Mag Saville of Romney, Virginia.
Funeral services were Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte officiated by Chris Phelps. Burial followed in New Britton Baptist Church Cemetery in Ash.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 21, 2019