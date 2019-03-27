Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Luke Edward Linkous Sr., 96, of Supply passed away on Tuesday the nineteenth of March, 2019, in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center, Bolivia.

Mr. Ed was born in Floyd, Va., on the seventeenth of September 1922 to the late Rufus and Virginia Harris Linkous. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army, 11th Infantry Division, "Paratrooper" and served in

Surviving are three sons, Barry Lee Linkous of Ocean Isle Beach, Luke "Eddie" Linkous Jr.

of Supply, Larry Dee Linkous of Supply; three grandchildren, Dale Linkous, Michael Linkous, Tammy L. Bayley; four great-grandchildren, Teresa, Preston, Harrison, Lawson; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Funeral services were conducted on Saturday the twenty third of March 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon in the White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel with the Reverend Rick Parker officiating. Burial followed in the Georgetown Holden Cemetery.

Visitation with the family was held Saturday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family requests with gratitude that monetary donations be made in his name to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Brunswick House at 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.

Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at

White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel









Luke Edward Linkous Sr., 96, of Supply passed away on Tuesday the nineteenth of March, 2019, in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center, Bolivia.Mr. Ed was born in Floyd, Va., on the seventeenth of September 1922 to the late Rufus and Virginia Harris Linkous. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army, 11th Infantry Division, "Paratrooper" and served in WWII . Ed was retired from J.M. Parker & Sons Building Supplies, after forty-four years of service. Mr. Ed was fondly known by many as the "Popcorn & Cotton Candy Man" as he was always giving away his sweets. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Lillie Hatridge Sermons Linkous; a granddaughter, Christy Lynn Linkous; and he was the last of seven brothers & sisters.Surviving are three sons, Barry Lee Linkous of Ocean Isle Beach, Luke "Eddie" Linkous Jr.of Supply, Larry Dee Linkous of Supply; three grandchildren, Dale Linkous, Michael Linkous, Tammy L. Bayley; four great-grandchildren, Teresa, Preston, Harrison, Lawson; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.Funeral services were conducted on Saturday the twenty third of March 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon in the White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel with the Reverend Rick Parker officiating. Burial followed in the Georgetown Holden Cemetery.Visitation with the family was held Saturday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.The family requests with gratitude that monetary donations be made in his name to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Brunswick House at 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

White Funeral and Cremation Service

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close