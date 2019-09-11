Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline Anne Mahoney. View Sign Service Information Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes 1730 East Grand River Ave East Lansing , MI 48823 (517)-337-9745 Send Flowers Obituary

Madeline Anne Mahony

Madeline Anne Mahony, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Born Oct. 7, 1931 in Queens, N.Y. to Madeline Regina and Jeremiah Joseph Sullivan, Madeline was a kind, loving woman devoted to her faith, her husband Jim and her children. Madeline was friendly and warm, with the ability to connect with everyone and the gift to remember anyone she met. She was the rare beloved meter maid in Floral Park, N.Y. where Madeline and Jim raised their family. After retiring, they moved to Carolina Shores, N.C. where she enjoyed gardening, golf, cards, cooking and entertaining.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James A. Mahony Jr; her parents and step-father, John McCormick; her brother, Joe Sullivan; and her sister, Elizabeth Watson. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Regina (Ted Goodman) Mahony-Goodman of Huntington Station, N.Y.; Joanne (Steven Betterly) Mahony of Okemos, Mich.; James (Julie) Mahony of Overland Park, Kan.; Kevin (John McCarthy) Mahony of Forest Hills, N.Y. and Brian (Heidi) Mahony of Clover, S.C.; her grandchildren, Matthew Goodman, Madeline and Katie Betterly, Megan, Erin, Shannon, James "Buddy," and Bridget (Matthew Geyer) Mahony, Steven (Erin) Mahony and Robert Mahony; her great-grandchildren, Jacqueline, Juliet, and Bianca; her step-brothers, Robert McCormick and John McCormick; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.?



Visitation was held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave., in East Lansing, Mich. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Martha Catholic Church, 1100 W Grand River Ave., Okemos, Mich. The family received friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Outreach Mass, Diocese of Lansing, 228 N. Walnut Street, Lansing, Mich. 48933 or to Great Lakes Caring Hospice Foundation, PO Box 58, Jackson, Mich. 49204.

Madeline Anne MahonyMadeline Anne Mahony, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Born Oct. 7, 1931 in Queens, N.Y. to Madeline Regina and Jeremiah Joseph Sullivan, Madeline was a kind, loving woman devoted to her faith, her husband Jim and her children. Madeline was friendly and warm, with the ability to connect with everyone and the gift to remember anyone she met. She was the rare beloved meter maid in Floral Park, N.Y. where Madeline and Jim raised their family. After retiring, they moved to Carolina Shores, N.C. where she enjoyed gardening, golf, cards, cooking and entertaining.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James A. Mahony Jr; her parents and step-father, John McCormick; her brother, Joe Sullivan; and her sister, Elizabeth Watson. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Regina (Ted Goodman) Mahony-Goodman of Huntington Station, N.Y.; Joanne (Steven Betterly) Mahony of Okemos, Mich.; James (Julie) Mahony of Overland Park, Kan.; Kevin (John McCarthy) Mahony of Forest Hills, N.Y. and Brian (Heidi) Mahony of Clover, S.C.; her grandchildren, Matthew Goodman, Madeline and Katie Betterly, Megan, Erin, Shannon, James "Buddy," and Bridget (Matthew Geyer) Mahony, Steven (Erin) Mahony and Robert Mahony; her great-grandchildren, Jacqueline, Juliet, and Bianca; her step-brothers, Robert McCormick and John McCormick; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.?Visitation was held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave., in East Lansing, Mich. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Martha Catholic Church, 1100 W Grand River Ave., Okemos, Mich. The family received friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Outreach Mass, Diocese of Lansing, 228 N. Walnut Street, Lansing, Mich. 48933 or to Great Lakes Caring Hospice Foundation, PO Box 58, Jackson, Mich. 49204. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close