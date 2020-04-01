Madeline Chestnut Atkinson, 81, of Shallotte died March 27, 2020. She was born in Dillon, S.C. on July 2, 1938 to the late James Chestnut and Rowena Owens Chestnut and was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Rufus Legrand Atkinson. Mrs. Atkinson was a member of Prospect Baptist Church.
Surviving are her sons, Ervin Atkinson (Eneria) and Rufus Atkinson, Jr., all of Supply; daughters, Jo-Ann Watson of Bolivia and Joyce Ann Thorton (Mike) of Glouster, Va.; brother, George Chestnut (Jeanette) of Latta, S.C.; sister, Lena Mae George of Bennettsville, S.C.; sister-in-law Eunice Mullis of Warner Robins, Ga.; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Because of health concerns, the private service will be conducted at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, at 2 p.m., Monday. Interment will also be private in Lafayette Memorial Park, Fayetteville, on Tuesday at 2 p.m. On-line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 2, 2020