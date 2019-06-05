Marjorie Ellen Filkins Duffy, 94, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Bolivia.
Marjorie was born March 4, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio, and was married to Edward Duffy, who predeceased her.
She leaves a brother, James Filkins (Carol) of Cleveland, Ohio; a nephew, Richard (Mary Lou) Filkins; and many nephews, nieces and good friends.
She was also predeceased by a brother, Raymond Filkins.
A memorial service is to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick-Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on June 6, 2019