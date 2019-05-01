Marcia Turner Zachary, 84, of Sunset Beach died Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
She was born on November 12, 1934, in Greenville County, S.C. She was a daughter of the late Aubrey H. Turner and Pauline E. Kay Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Leroy Zachary; son, Eddie Loflin of Ocean Isle Beach; daughter, Paula Beck, Jacksonville; and grandson, Josh Loflin.
Marcia was an avid artist.
Surviving are a son, Sam Zachary of Faith; daughters, Susan Kimmer of Shallotte, and Judy Patterson (Joseph) of Salisbury; ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Services to be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Memorials may be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 1414 Physician's Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 2, 2019