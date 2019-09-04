Margaret Ann Triggs
Margaret Ann Triggs, 85, of Leland passed away August 31, 2019. She was born in Winchester, Virginia on December 13, 1933, a daughter of John Edward Massie and Lois Ida Slonacker Massie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Triggs and her brother James Massie.
Surviving are her son James R. Triggs (Julie) of Winnabow; daughter, Cathy Lynn Johnson of Martinsburg, W.Va.; and grandchildren Tyler Lee Triggs and Morgan Elizabeth Triggs of Wilmington, and Travis Johnson of Kentucky.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, N.C.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/Oak Island Chapel.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 5, 2019