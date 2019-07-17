Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Jane Cooper Clemmons. View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 (910)-754-6848 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Jane Cooper Clemmons

Margaret Jane Cooper Clemmons, 85, went to be with her Savior and Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home in Bolivia. She was born on April 6, 1934, in Fayetteville, and married Thurston Clemmons Jr. of Myrtle Beach on June 5, 1955. Their first home was in Columbia, S.C., for the completion of Tut's university studies. They were blessed with two sons while in Columbia, Bradford L. Clemmons and Danford G. Clemmons. Margaret loved being a wife and mother as well as an Air Force wife! She traveled the world with Tut and her boys, and they were blessed with a third son while stationed in Japan, Thomas G. Clemmons.



Margaret loved to volunteer in local schools, libraries and other civic organizations. She was also active in the Red Cross and a number of churches and chapels in the military and after Tut retired from the Air Force. In Bolivia she was active in the Bolivia Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church as a children's Sunday school teacher and church librarian. She later became librarian for the Brunswick Baptist Association, helping establish libraries throughout the county. Margaret was known as a godly woman and prayer warrior who helped as many people (and animals) as she could. Her Christ-like love has born much fruit in the lives of her family, friends, and neighbors.



Margaret is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thurston Clemmons Jr.; her son, Brad and his wife Sandra; her son, Dan, and her son, Tom and his wife Melissa; five grandchildren, Bradford Lock Clemmons Jr., Heather Elizabeth Konovalov (Nicholas), Zachary Thomas Clemmons (Erin), Will Cooper Clemmons, Jonathan Edward Clemmons; and three great-grandchildren, Nicholas Konovalov Jr., Eleanor Margaret Clemmons and Ames Thomas Clemmons.



She was preceded in death by her beautiful sister, Mary Rose Cooper Bell, and her husband, Graham Bell; her father, Sylvester Rose Cooper; and her mother, Mary Penelope Honeycutt Cooper.



We will gather to celebrate Margaret's life on Saturday, July 20 at Faith Baptist Church in Bolivia at 2 p.m. Visitation will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, located about 1 mile north of Faith Baptist Church off Highway 17. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's name to or church missions fund. To God be the glory!



You may offer online condolences at



White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel



