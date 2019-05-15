Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Send Flowers Obituary

Marian Helen Collins, 83, of Calabash died Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

She was born in Bronx, N.Y. on January 31, 1936, a daughter of the late Eduard J. Sellmann and Helen Sophie Fronmueller Sellmann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Edgar Roberts, and her second husband, John Norman Collins.

Marian owned and operated Viking Ceramic Studio in Valhalla, N.Y., with her first husband, Charles Edgar Roberts. She retired from the city of Peekskill, N.Y. where she worked for 10 years as a municipal secretary before retiring to Calabash 25 years ago. She was a member of Seaside United Methodist Church, the Calabash Elks Auxiliary 2679, and served 15 years as secretary to Ocean Forest POA. She also volunteered at her church, a local thrift shop and worked at Callahan's for several years. Over the last six months, she received excellent care from Liberty HomeCare and Hospice.

Marian is survived by a daughter, Linda Ann Roberts, Norwalk, Conn.; son, Steven Eduard Roberts (Pam), Naples, Fla.; sister, Helene Lena Weeks, Cary; grandchildren, Karl Henning Krantz, Mountain View, Calif., and Amber Leigh Roberts, Lehigh Acres, Fla.; sister-in-law, Susan Engel, Oklahoma, Okla.; and her beloved "soul-mutt" Pugsy, her constant and devoted companion.

Marian enjoyed crafts, keeping in touch with friends and family through social media and she was a life-long animal lover. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 or Brunswick County Sheriff's Animal Protective Services, P.O. Box 92, Supply, NC 28462.

Services will be private.

