Marie Arlene Dillon of Sunset Beach, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away quietly on Sunday, March 22, 2020 surrounded by family. Born Sept. 10, 1933 in the Bronx, N.Y., she grew up in a large extended family and eventually worked in New York City at CBS. She met her husband, Raymond Dillon there and they married in 1954 and moved to Rockland County N.Y. where they raised their 6 children, Arlene Dillon (Dan Wexler), Debbie (Sean) McGuire, Carol (Bruce) Kissal, Lisa (Chris) Sullivan, Raymond Jr.(Dominick Prudenti) and Paul (Cindy). Marie was very active in the local community, church, school and the arts.

She worked as a teacher assistant in the Clarkstown School District and at the Rockland County Journal News, where she wrote a regular "Friends and Neighbors" column which covered local happenings around the county, including school and civic events. She retired from the newspaper in 1993 and moved with Ray to Sunset Beach, where they enjoyed over 25 years of entertaining friends, playing golf and long beach walks with their children, twelve grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her family but will be remembered fondly for always bringing a shining light into a room and making those around her joyful. A service celebrating Marie's life will be held at a future date.

