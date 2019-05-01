Majorie Anne Kelly Dale, 86, passed peacefully at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick on April 26, 2019.
Marge was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Kelly of Minot, North Dakota.
She was a music school graduate of Northwestern University, sang with the Chicago Symphony and her church choir and worked as a teacher of music in public grade and middle schools.
Marjorie marries Gere Dale in 1954, and they moved many times together. Wherever she went, she joined golf, tennis, sewing, knitting and quilting communities and was a much-loved neighbor and friend.
She remains in the hearts of husband, Gere; son Chip; daughters, Jolly and Merrilee, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to:
The Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, NY,NY 10018
www.michaeljfox.org
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 2, 2019