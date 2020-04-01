Mark Farner, 62 of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., and formerly from Terre Haute passed away March 24, 2020 in Terre Haute, Ind. Mark was born March 16, 1958 to Bill and Ruth Farner in Pittsburg, Pa. Mark was a graduate of Purdue University and worked over thirty years at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for ARAMARK. After his retirement, Mark and his wife, Bobby, moved to North Carolina, where he enjoyed life close to the ocean.
Mark is survived by his wife Bobby; his daughters, Christy Bastian of Brazil and Brooke Buis of Indianapolis; his step-son Brad Brooking of Muncie, and someone he long considered a son, Damon Schoen and his wife Ashley of Terre Haute. Mark has six grandchildren, Noah, Connor, Nick, Aubree, Max, and Emerson. Also surviving Mark are his parents, Bill and Ruth Farner of West Lafayette, Ind.; and brothers Dave Farner and wife Gene of Madison, Ala., and Bob Farner and wife Nancy of West Lafayette, Ind.; and several nephews and nieces.
Mark was a long-time member of Oregon Baptist Church. Private family services were at DeBaun Springhill Chapel, 85 East Springhill Dr., Terre Haute, Ind., 47802 on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 4 p.m. with Pastor Ron Riggs officiating. Private family visitation were from 2 until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to either Hospice of the Wabash Valley or the Lower Cape Fear hospice in North Carolina. Due to the current situation in Indiana, the funeral services will be live streamed for those who are unable to attend. Online condolences may be left at www.debaunfuneralhomes.com, where you will also be able to find live stream information.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 2, 2020