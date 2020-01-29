Mark George Lina, 62, of Shallotte went to his heavenly home on Jan. 24.
Mark was employed at Worthington Steel for over 30 years. He enjoyed listening to The Beatles and drinking his beer. Mark had a great love for history, '60s and '70s music, old movies and TV shows and football, especially the Ravens.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert George Lina and his brother, Ronald Lina. Survivors include his son, Mark Lina Jr.; mother, Elizabeth Lina; brother, Robert (Debra) Lina; sisters, Kathy (Stephen) Grochowski and Robin (Joseph) Rauscher; aunts, Kathleen Dematrakis, Theresa Lina, Robin (Louis) Frawley; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Services for Mr. Lina will be held at a later date in Maryland.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 30, 2020