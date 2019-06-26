Guest Book View Sign Service Information FARRIS FUNERAL SERVICE INC. 427 E MAIN Abingdon , VA 24210-3407 (276)-623-2700 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Anne Boyd Fuller, 73, of Sunset Beach passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Fuller was born in Meadowview, Va., to the late Ernest Harmon Boyd and Annie Virginia Adkins Boyd.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Allen Boyd; brothers-in-law, Thomas Jones and Charlie Maiden; sister-in-law, Nellie Boyd; and nephews, Michael Boyd and Jeb Sipe.



She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Brundage and husband, Brad, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; former spouse, David Fuller of Bristol, Tenn.; brothers, Bill Boyd and wife, Maxine, of Bristol, and Mack Boyd and wife, Billy, of Meadowview, Va.; sisters, Carol Jones of Glade Spring, Va., and Doris Maiden of Abingdon, Va.; nephews, Craig Boyd and wife, Misty; Dennis Bryant and wife, Jenny; Rick Boyd and wife, Kim; and Shawn Boyd; nieces: Kimberly Patrick; Kara Walls and husband, Albert; and Tisha Sipe and husband, John; several great nieces and nephews; and special friends, Grace Dishner, Sandy Burnette, Loretta Burkett, Anna Tucker, and Ed Keesee. She is also survived by her two adoring grandchildren, Charlie and Carter Brundage. She was their beloved "Grandmomma," and was happiest when spending time with them.



She was a 1963 graduate of Patrick Henry High School and earned her bachelor of science from Tusculum College. She began her career as an operator for Sprint, formerly United Telephone, and worked in many capacities there until her retirement. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed recommending and discussing books with others. She loved attending church service on the beach and having lunch with friends. She remained in touch with many childhood classmates from Meadowview and spoke of them often. Her passion was showing kindness to others and helping those in need. She certainly lived her life that way.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with a reception to follow in the parlor. A Memorial Mass will be held on July 9, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Murrells Inlet.



For those who wish to make a donation, memorials may be made to St. Michael Catholic School, 542 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet, S.C. 29576, or SOS HealthCare, P.O. Box 7136, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29572.



