Obituary
Mary Christy, 92, of Cary died on June 12, 2019, at UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro.? She was born on April 21, 1927, to the late William Albert and Cora Harvell Crayton and was a resident of Cary for more than 25 years.? In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Melvin Christy.?She is survived by her sons, Mark D. Christy, Grant M. Christy and Todd N. Christy; and four grandchildren.?Burial will occur at Wake Memorial Park.?In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to UNC Hospice Care.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on June 27, 2019
