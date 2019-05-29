Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Crouch Bowman. View Sign Service Information Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point , NC 27262 (336)-889-5045 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point , NC 27262 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point , NC 27262 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Mary was born July 8, 1922, in High Point to the late Richard Clay Crouch and Myrtle Goodman Crouch. She was the last of her generation and preceded in death by her grandparents, whom she knew; her husband, Don R, Bowman; a granddaughter, Ginger Lynn Hiatt; her brother, Richard C. Crouch Jr.; two nephews, James and Larry Crouch; son-in-law, Douglas McLamb; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mary is survived by daughters, Patricia Foster Hiatt (Paul) and Carol Foster McLamb; grandchildren, Cindy Hiatt Carter (Tim), Terry McLamb, Scott McLamb (Lynne); great-grandchildren, Ryan Butler, Reid Butler (Mandy), Alex Butler (Kaitlyn), Lane Butler (Ted), Ben Butler, Cory McLamb (Hannah), Ashley McLamb; great-great-grandchildren, Murphy Butler, Winston Butler, Logan Roark Butler, Drake McLamb, Emma McLamb and Evan McLamb.

She was a faithful member of the High Point Primitive Baptist Church. She loved her brothers and sisters in Christ, her church, but above all she loved her Lord and Savor Jesus Christ.

A greeting of friends will be from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Elder Steven Nichols and burial will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the High Point Primitive Baptist Church c/o Ted Myers 3162 N. Old Greensboro Road, High Point, NC 27265.

