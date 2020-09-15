1/1
Mary Eagan
It is with great sadness that her family announces the death of Mary Eagan, of Shallotte, who died on Sunday, Sept. 6.
She was born in Tulsa, Okla., on May 3, 1923. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; daughter, Patty Glancy; brother, Pat; and sister, Nelle.
Mary will be sorely missed by her children - daughters Susan (Tom) Byrne, Katie (Paul) Solecki and Betsy (Vinnie) Mattiucci; sons Jim (Linda), Dan (partner Marianne Harris) and Tom (Mary); son-in-law John Glancy, and brother-in-law Bob Meyers.
Mary will also be fondly remembered by 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She attended St. Brendan's Catholic Church. Mary was exceptionally dedicated to her family. She will be remembered as an avid bridge and poker player.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Arbor Landing where she resided for the last six years and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.
Services will be held Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Brendan's Catholic Church.
Condolences can be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Donations can be made in her memory to the National Epilepsy Foundation (Epilepsy.com) or Brunswick Family Assistance at brunswickfamily.org.
Arrangements are being handled by Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
