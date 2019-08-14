Mary Elizabeth Pesce
Mary Elizabeth Pesce, 77, of Calabash, died August 8, 2019.
Born in New Rochelle, N.Y. on February 19, 1942, she was a daughter of the late James S. Forbes and Helen Ellenberger.
She was an avid bridge player, member of the Bible Study Group at Seaside United Methodist Church, member of the Book Club and the Red Hat Society.
Surviving are her husband Louis J. Pesce; son, Gregory Pesce (Donna Peterson) of Roxbury, Conn.; daughter, Lori Pesce (Fiancée, Mark Bradley); sisters, Jayne Thurman of Avondale, Ariz. and Peggy Linder of Payne, Ohio; grandchildren, Amanda, Nicole, Haley and Jack; great-grandson, Rowan; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was conducted Wednesday, August 14, at Seaside United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be directed to Seaside United Methodist Church General Fund, 1300 Seaside Road, Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 15, 2019