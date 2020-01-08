Mary Lanier Groves entered into rest on December 16, 2019 after a brief illness in Seacoast Hospital. Lanier was born and raised in Newburgh, N.Y. She was employed by commercial offset printers until retiring in 1993. In 1994 Lanier and her husband Douglas Groves who recently has also passed away, moved to Calabash to build their forever home in Brunswick Plantation.



Lanier loved to help people and be a great influence on her children and grandchildren. She spent most of her life making sure she instilled good values and morals in her son Jim and her daughter Nancy so that they would be successful and happy. Lanier touched so many peoples' lives, and to know her was a gift. There are very few people who could measure up to her. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and extended mother to many of Nancy and Jim's friends, as well as her grandchildren's friends. She was a person who supported you and gave you the good quality talks about how you should keep going and continue to push through life, never giving up. She would like to be remembered in all your hearts and memories with a smile, knowing that she touched you deeply in some way. She was the strength of the family, and will be greatly missed.



Lanier is survived by daughter Nancy Simmons, her husband Robert of Shallotte, and their three children, Hope, Austin, and Lilly; son, Jimmy Horton and wife Christine of Albany, N.Y. and their two children Maya and AJ; her brother, Joseph Deane Anderson and wife Darlene of Calabash.



Funeral services were conducted at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, Shallotte, on Jan 2 at 10 a.m.Brunswick Funeral is serving the family.



