Mary Lou Raines, 77, of Carolina Shores passed away Thursday June 20, 2019, at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Morgan "Suds" and Selinda Hinds;
She is survived by her husband, Lee Glembot of Carolina Shores; a brother Ricky Hinds and wife; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 29 at 11 a.m. at St James the Fisherman Episcopal Church, 4941 Main St. Shallotte with a reception to follow.
A "Karaoke" Celebration of Life June 29 will be held at 2 p.m. at Little River Elks Lodge, 250 State Hwy. 57 S. Little River.
Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations, Carolina Shores.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on June 27, 2019