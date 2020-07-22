Mary Louise Sellers White was born on Oct. 20, 1928, in Southport, N.C. She was the daughter of Elisha Sellers and Lela Mae Stevens Sellers. She was predeceased by her husband, James Harry White; daughter, Dianne Holden; and grandson, Shane Holden.

She was affectionately known as "Mama Lou" to many people.

She is survived by her son, Bobby and wife Cheryl of Wilmington; daughters, Harriet Hemphill and husband Teak of Shallotte, and Sylvia Alexion and husband Alex of Greensboro, N.C; brother, Elisha Sellers, Jr. of Simpsonville, S.C.; three grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She and her husband owned Shallotte Dry Cleaners for over forty years before retirement. Mary was a proud member of the Brunswicktown Chapter Daughters of American Revolution. Her fondest memories include serving Village Point United Methodist Church as pianist for many years. Mary had a passion for people including a fun spirit. Her sense of humor remained steadfast even during her years of declining health.

Services were conducted from the graveside at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Brunswick Memorial Gardens, Shallotte. Social distancing and masks were required.

Special thanks to the staff at Universal Healthcare for their outstanding care of Mary Lou during her time there.

Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physician's Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte



