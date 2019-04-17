Obituary Guest Book View Sign



on April 22, 1954, the daughter of the late Enna Lou Booth Owens and Mark Owens of Supply, who survives. She was preceded in death by a sister, Tonja Reynolds, and a nephew, Harrison Taylor.

Mary was a graduate of Shallotte High School, Meredith College, and received her graduate degree from N.C. State. She was a graphic artist and an author. Among her joys were being with her niece and nephews, playing the piano and reading books.

Surviving in addition to her father, Mark Owens (Joan) of Supply are brothers, Tim Owens (Ruth) of Summerville, S.C.; David Owens of Whiteville, and Terrill Reynolds of Supply; sister, Valerie Taylor (Scott) of Shallotte; nieces and nephews, Corinne Owens, Mark Owens, Albert Owens, David Owens, Daniel Owens, Gabriel Owens, Tiffany Owens, and Chandler Taylor; and a great niece, Juniper Henley-Owens. Her life partner was Rob Slaughter and her primary caregiver was Nita Winner of Carolina Beach.

Funeral services were conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12th at Brunswick Islands Baptist Church by the Rev. Rudy Ramphal. Burial was private in Western Prong Baptist Church Cemetery, Whiteville.

The family received friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.

On-line condolences may be sent to

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte

Mary Owens Wells, 64, of Wilmington died April 8, 2019. She was born in Whitevilleon April 22, 1954, the daughter of the late Enna Lou Booth Owens and Mark Owens of Supply, who survives. She was preceded in death by a sister, Tonja Reynolds, and a nephew, Harrison Taylor.Mary was a graduate of Shallotte High School, Meredith College, and received her graduate degree from N.C. State. She was a graphic artist and an author. Among her joys were being with her niece and nephews, playing the piano and reading books.Surviving in addition to her father, Mark Owens (Joan) of Supply are brothers, Tim Owens (Ruth) of Summerville, S.C.; David Owens of Whiteville, and Terrill Reynolds of Supply; sister, Valerie Taylor (Scott) of Shallotte; nieces and nephews, Corinne Owens, Mark Owens, Albert Owens, David Owens, Daniel Owens, Gabriel Owens, Tiffany Owens, and Chandler Taylor; and a great niece, Juniper Henley-Owens. Her life partner was Rob Slaughter and her primary caregiver was Nita Winner of Carolina Beach.Funeral services were conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12th at Brunswick Islands Baptist Church by the Rev. Rudy Ramphal. Burial was private in Western Prong Baptist Church Cemetery, Whiteville.The family received friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.On-line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Funeral Home Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory

5229 Ocean Hwy W

Shallotte , NC 28459

(910) 754-6363 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close