Mary Richie

This is Mary's story.

Mary was an amazing woman who is loved and will be missed beyond words. Our "Meme," "Ma," "Grammy," as her kids and grandkids called her, was a beautiful soul both inside and out. We thrived on hearing "I love you darlin'" or "Gawrammit." Her home cooking and baking was like no other.



Mary was born Feb. 6, 1947, in Somerville, Mass., and raised in Whitman, Mass., where she lived with her parents and was the oldest of nine children. She raised her kids in Norfolk, Mass., then decided to continue raising them in the same house she was raised. At the age of 63, Mary decided to have a change and move to North Carolina where she resided the rest of her life.



Mary was known for her radiant smile, infectious laugh, and magnetic personality. Just like a proud parent and grandparent, she never met a person she did not like or could not talk to. One of her favorite pastimes was listening to 50's music and watching The Pats play. She enjoyed crafting, reading Nora Roberts novels, and driving fast.



Mary got her new healthy body on Jan. 26, 2020, and went to be with Jesus. She fought many years battling illnesses, and now she is doing the Twist, the Irish Jig, and enjoying a game of cribbage in Heaven with her baby boy, family and friends.



Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Scott Ritchie, Ashley Maze, Michelle Linn, and Rebecca Ritchie. Her precious grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob, Autumn Grace, Brielle, Arianna, and Remington will miss their Grammy/Meme terribly. She also leaves her siblings and many extended family members who will remember her fondly.



We'll have a Pepsi with lots of ice and whiskey for you Ma. We wish you were still here but until we meet again, we love and miss you, and will make you proud.

Memorial condolences may be made at

White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, N.C.

