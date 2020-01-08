Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Scully Dixon. View Sign Service Information Burroughs-Cooper-Kiser Funeral Home 688 Beauty Spot Rd E Bennettsville , SC 29512 (843)-479-4761 Send Flowers Obituary



Born March 1, 1947, in Blue Island, Ill., Mrs. Mary was the daughter of the late William Herbert and Nellie Labriola Scully. She spent most of her life in Brunswick County and the last ten years here in Marlboro County. Through the years Mrs. Mary enjoyed listening to music and dancing, especially to the tunes of Bon Jovi and Rascal Flatts. She loved to bowl, crochet, and watch the soap operas. She was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and dearly loved her son's cat, Trucker.

Mrs. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, listed above.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory: sons, Perry Dixon of McColl and Billy Hewett of Bennettsville; daughters, Connie Freeman (Andy) of Cheraw, and Stacey Green (Chris) of Lake Waccamaw; grandchildren, Kristofer Peacock, Ashley Hamer, Austin Hewett, Matthew Stanley, Destiney Sellers, Haley Green; great-grandchildren, Peyton Hamer, Landon Hewett, Noah Hewett, Emmitt Stanley, Eli Hamer; and other beloved family members and friends.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Burroughs Funeral Home in Bennettsville. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. just prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at

Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Mrs. Dixon.

