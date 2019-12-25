Matthew Elliott Stephens, 18, Ocean Isle Beach, died Dec. 18.
Born in Horry County, S.C. on Sept. 21, 2001, he was the son of Terry E. Stephens and Melody Mills Stephens, Ocean Isle Beach.
He was a graduate of West Christian Academy, having been valedictorian of his class, and was a student at Brunswick Community College. He was a former member of the Brunswick County Youth Baseball Program, the Boy Scouts of America, and at present was a member of the Youth Group at Camp UMC, serving as an acolyte, and was employed with Beachway Rentals at Ocean Isle Beach.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Maggie S. McKenzie (Shane) of Ocean Isle Beach; maternal grandparents, Margaret Morgan of Shallotte, and Halford Mills (Cheryl) of Calabash; aunts, Mona S. Long (Guy) of Whiteville, Suzanne Leggett (Chuck) of Fuquay-Varina, Julia Steffen (Jamey) of Shallotte; an uncle, Dean Mills (Jennel) of Garner; cousins, Stephen Ellis, Amelia Steffen, Brooklyn Mills, and Mason Mills; and his canine companion, Jersey Girl.
A Celebration of Life was conducted Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m. in Camp United Methodist Church. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the Youth Group of Camp UMC, 4807 Main Street, Shallotte, N.C. 28470, and/or Coastal Church, P.O. Box 2799, Shallotte, N.C. 28459.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Dec. 26, 2019