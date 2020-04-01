Maurice Joseph Hawes, 75, of Shallotte, died March 23, 2020.
Born in Brunswick County on March 20, 1945, he was a son of the late Bruce Hawes and Elba Bennett Hawes.
He was a retired farmer and past president of the Brunswick County Farm Bureau and served on various agriculture committees in Brunswick County.
Surviving are his wife, Rita Gray Hawes; sons, Joseph Hawes (Elizabeth), Spartanburg, S.C., and Brandon Hawes (fiancée Alexandra Floyd), Whiteville, N.C.; a special grandson, Joseph Lee Hawes, Jr.; step-children, Lucas Kight and Kelcie Kight; brothers, Trevor Gore, and Albert C. Gore, both of Tabor City, N.C.; sister, Elba Rae Troutman, Greenville, N.C., and a special niece, LeeAnna Mintz.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Gupton, Allen Vereen, Orin Nicely, Buddy Evans, Gabriel Formyduval, Anthony Rhodes, Ronald Cumbee, and the President and Board of Directors of the Brunswick County Farm Bureau. Due to the present health concerns, the services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 2, 2020